<p>Bengaluru: At least 750 houses across city slums were flooded after heavy rains on Wednesday evening, leaving many residents with no option but to spend the night out on the roads.</p>.<p>"There are small children and we do not know what to do now. All our household items, including groceries, are spoiled. None of the authorities have looked at our situation. We hope to get some help by tomorrow morning," said Rani, a resident of Bangi Colony, where at least 180 houses have been affected.</p>.<p>Volunteers working with slum residents said at least 300 houses were affected in Vinobha Nagar and 130 in Narasimhaiah Colony near Mysuru Road.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority chief inspects Gandhi Bazaar.<p>"There are many more houses and people affected. However, there is no power supply and hence, we are not able to assess the situation now," said Jancy from Slum Mahila Sanghatane.</p>.<p>Residents alleged they had been flagging such issues to the authorities for years.</p>.<p>"There is hardly any response from the authorities. Every time it rains, we are left on the road," said a resident of Jolly Mohalla.</p>.<p>The residents urged authorities to open community halls and government schools around these areas during the rainy season to shelter those whose houses are affected.</p>