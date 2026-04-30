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Bengaluru rains: 750 slum homes under water, families spend night on the road   

Volunteers working with slum residents said at least 300 houses were affected in Vinobha Nagar and 130 in Narasimhaiah Colony near Mysuru Road.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 22:32 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 22:32 IST
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