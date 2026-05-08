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Bengaluru rains flush snakes out of their burrows

From residential layouts to public spaces such as parks, rescuers say encounters have become more frequent and unpredictable, raising concerns about the safety of both the public and the reptiles.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 22:46 IST
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