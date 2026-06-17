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Bengaluru ranks 15th globally among top 40 startup ecosystems

Bengaluru also has the fourth-highest ecosystem value in Asia at $152.8 billion
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 12:03 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 12:03 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakastartup

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