Bengaluru ranks 15th globally among top 40 startup ecosystems

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-Karnataka has been ranked 15th among the top 40 global <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=startup">startup </a>ecosystems, and has the fourth-highest ecosystem value in Asia at $152.8 billion, according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2026.</p><p>Released on Wednesday, the GSER 2026 report provides a globally benchmarked assessment of startup ecosystems across more than 350 innovation hubs worldwide. Thirty ecosystems are ranked for Asia, Europe and North America.</p><p>Six ecosystems- Bengaluru-Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad are represented in GSER 2026, and two Indian ecosystems- Bengaluru (No 15) and Delhi (No 31) are ranked among the top 40.</p><p>Bengaluru is also 2nd in Asia when it comes to AI-native clusters. The cities/regions are ranked according to the degree to which an ecosystem encourages AI startups.</p><p>"In AI, we are second in Asia, and it shows that we are heading in the right direction. We have the right combination of elements required to promote AI and support startups that are based on artificial intelligence," Dr N. Manjula, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, told DH.</p>.Bengaluru-based AI startup Sarvam turns unicorn with $234 million funding.<p>Recently, the government started three centres of excellence in Karnataka, including Bengaluru."We are building on talent, building on the ecosystem through the centres of excellence, through policy support and also to some extent infrastructure support," she said.</p><p>She also said the State stands among the world's leading entrepreneurial ecosystems, redefining global innovation through leadership in AI, quantum, spacetech, global capability centres (GCCs), advanced manufacturing, deeptech and startups, fostering transformative, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.</p><p>In January this year, the Karnataka government approved the Centre for Applied AI for Tech Solutions (CATS) with a $2.4 million investment, partnering with Nasscom to boost AI, robotics, automation, and digital transformation.</p><p>Bengaluru attracts 58% of the country's AI startup funding, with about $1.5 billion raised since 2020, of which over $1.2 billion has flowed into application-layer AI startups. Asia represents about $2 trillion in ecosystem value, making it the world's second-largest region by startup ecosystem value. According to the report, the region is home to 8 ecosystems in the top 40 global ecosystems: Beijing, Singapore, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo, Bengaluru-Karnataka, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.</p><p>With $46 billion, Bengaluru-Karnataka outpaces others in startup exit value, and also has 30 active unicorns, compared to the global average of 11. Bengaluru-headquartered startups have raised a total of about $79 billion in VC funding since 2010. The state has also captured about 46% of all VC investments into Indian startups.</p>