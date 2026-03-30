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Bengaluru: Rapido bike rider booked for molesting woman passenger in Indiranagar

The bike rider repeatedly touched her, ignoring her protests. Despite noticing that he was being recorded, he continued his pervert act
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 07:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRapido

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