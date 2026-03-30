<p>Bengaluru: A Rapido bike rider has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger during a ride from BTM Layout to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indiranagar">Indiranagar</a>.</p><p>According to the FIR, the accused, Mohammed Khaja (21), a resident of DJ Halli, was riding a Rapido bike (KA-03-JR-6169) when the incident occurred.</p><p>A senior police officer said that the complainant (25), a resident of Indiranagar, stated that she booked the ride around 8.10 pm on March 26. During the journey, Khaja allegedly behaved inappropriately and repeatedly touched her despite her objections. He even sought permission to touch her inappropriately, the complaint stated.</p>.'We aren't necessarily looking to target a timeline for IPO': Rapido Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli .<p>Sensing danger, the woman contacted a friend and informed her about the situation. Acting on the friend’s advice, she began recording a video of the incident. Despite noticing that he was being recorded, the accused allegedly continued his misconduct. </p><p>"The victim has shared the video footage of the incident as an evidence", the police officer added.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Indiranagar police registered a case of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexual-harassment">sexual harassment </a>and arrested the accused immediately.</p>