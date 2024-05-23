Bengaluru rave party drug bust: Telugu actress, 85 others test positive for narcotics use

Actress' video claim

Soon after media reported the CCB raid on Monday, Telugu actress Hema posted a video on social media, claiming she did not attend the rave party in Bengaluru but was rather "chilling" at a farmhouse in Hyderabad.

A well-placed source in the CCB refuted her claims and told DH that the actress was indeed present at the rave party. What's more, she made the video while being detained at the farmhouse near Electronics City, the source added.

The CCB is now investigating how she got the phone during her detention and when she made the video. Hema was among those who tested positive for drugs, the source confirmed.

In another video posted on Wednesday, Telugu actress Aashi Roy confessed she was part of 'Vasu's birthday party' but claimed she was unaware it was a rave party and that drugs were consumed there.

The CCB source declined to confirm whether she tested positive for drugs.

While Bengaluru police have made a policy decision to treat drug consumers as victims of drug abuse, the grave nature of the allegations pertaining to the rave party means the participants will face strict action, another well-placed police source said.