Bengaluru records hottest March day in 5 years

Bengaluru: Bengaluru on Friday recorded the hottest March day in the last five years.

The maximum temperature touched 36.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius higher than the average expected temperature during the last week of March.

The mean daily maximum temperature in Bengaluru is 33.4 degrees C. The highest maximum temperature ever recorded was 37.3 degrees C on March 29, 1996.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, Friday was also the third hottest day in a decade and the fourth hottest day in the last 15 years. Bengaluru’s average March temperature is 33.1 degrees Celsius and the IMD had earlier predicted that the city will see higher than normal temperatures.