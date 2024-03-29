Bengaluru records hottest March day in 5 years

Bengaluru: Bengaluru on Friday recorded the hottest March day in the last five years.
The maximum temperature touched 36.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius higher than the average expected temperature during the last week of March.
The mean daily maximum temperature in Bengaluru is 33.4 degrees C. The highest maximum temperature ever recorded was 37.3 degrees C on March 29, 1996.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, Friday was also the third hottest day in a decade and the fourth hottest day in the last 15 years. Bengaluru’s average March temperature is 33.1 degrees Celsius and the IMD had earlier predicted that the city will see higher than normal temperatures.
While citizens expected rains to bring some respite from the heat, the city did not get any rains in March.
"We had also expected light rains by the last week of March. However, winds are now blowing in the opposite direction. There is wind discontinuity between Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. As a result, Bengaluru did not receive any rains,” explained A Prasad, senior scientist with the IMD, Bengaluru.
Scorching heat will continue in April, according to the early predictions by the IMD. While the average temperature for April is 34.3 degrees Celsius, it is expected to touch 35 degrees Celsius.
However, in a relief for citizens, a few days in the month may see a lower temperature. The IMD expects moderate to heavy rainfall in the city, starting April second week. Bengaluru normally receives 64 mm of rainfall in April. This year, the rainfall may be slightly higher than normal.
