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Bengaluru records wettest April day as powerful hailstorm hits city

The IMD said that the minimum temperature in the city dropped sharply to 18°C, well below the normal of 22.5°C. Gusty winds reaching up to 75 kmph swept across several parts of Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 17:20 IST
India NewsBengaluruIMDKarnatakaHailstormHeavy Rains

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