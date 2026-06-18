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Bengaluru: Recurring potholes point to missing drainage focus in roadworks

A review of roads riddled with potholes found that civic agencies have largely prioritised asphalting of carriageways while paying little attention to shoulder drains and drainage infrastructure.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 21:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBMTCpotholes

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