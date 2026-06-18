Bengaluru: Recurring potholes point to missing drainage focus in roadworks

<p>Bengaluru: Poor drainage, incomplete works and inadequate provisions for rainwater disposal are emerging as major reasons behind recurring potholes, according to a ground inspection of several stretches across the city.</p>.<p>A review of roads riddled with potholes found that civic agencies have largely prioritised asphalting of carriageways while paying little attention to shoulder drains and drainage infrastructure.</p>.<p>About four months ago, the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA) asphalted the service road of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Kasturinagar, but drain works were not taken up. Today, there is no drain on one side, while the existing drain on the other is broken. As a result, the stretch has developed large potholes, forcing <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC buses</a> to stop using the service road.</p>.AI, drones to spot potholes, defects on national highways.<p>In several other cases, roads that are being resurfaced under “comprehensive development” continue to lack functional drainage systems.</p>.<p>Stretches such as Nimhans Road, Cantonment Road, Hesaraghatta Road, Haralur Road and Laggere Road have been tarred, but no provision has been made for rainwater outlets at regular intervals.</p>.<p>MG Road, resurfaced just a few months ago, has visible rainwater outlets that are not functioning properly. A similar situation is seen on Swami Vivekananda Road, where cobblestones are being replaced, but new rainwater outlets are not being added in stretches where they do not exist.</p>.<p>Urban planners say engineering agencies are not addressing the root cause of the problem. They point out that tech parks and airports remain pothole-free because roads and drainage systems there are properly designed and maintained.</p>.<p>"Ideally, a rainwater outlet is needed every 30 feet, but most roads do not have this provision. Even where they exist, they are often not functional,” said urban planner Prof George K Kuruvilla.</p>.<p>He added, “Water has tremendous force and can erode asphalt. Shoulder drains are essential for pothole-free roads. Yet, I have not seen the corporation fix this issue in the last 20 years despite repeated asphalting works.”</p>.<p>A retired engineer also noted that shoulder drains are often ignored by contractors.</p>.<p>“While civil works for drains are included in estimates, they are sometimes not executed on the ground. This leads to pothole formation,” he said.</p>.<p>During his first review meeting on Tuesday, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda flagged the issue of potholes, saying the city has fallen into a cycle of building roads that are prone to damage and then repeatedly spending public money on repairs.</p>