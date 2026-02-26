<p>Bengaluru: The Postmaster General, South Karnataka Region, will host a regional 'Dak Adalat' on February 26.</p>.<p>It will focus on postal complaints and will be held at GPO Building, Raj Bhavan Road, in the city at 4 pm.</p>.Expanding welfare schemes, fiscal constraints slow recruitments in Karnataka.<p>The grievance redressal forum is open to complaints regarding postal matters from Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kolar, Kodagu, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Udupi districts.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The grievances can be shared ahead of the event by mail to pg.karsk@indiapost.gov.in</p>