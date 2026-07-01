Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru remains leading hub for U30-led companies

Also, Bengaluru leads this year’s list with 21 entrants, up from just 7 in 2025.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 13:46 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newscompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us