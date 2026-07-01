Bengaluru remains leading hub for U30-led companies

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>is home to 18 company headquarters this year, up from 14 in 2025. Mumbai follows with 9 headquarters, while Gurugram ranks third with 8 in the Hurun U30 List, which recognises 102 young leaders who are building and scaling businesses. </p><p>Avendus Wealth and Hurun India have launched the 2026 edition of the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India Uth Series. The list brings together first-generation founders building ventures valued at $25 million or more and next-generation leaders driving family-owned businesses valued at $50 million or more. The cumulative valuation of companies represented on the list stands at Rs 2.9 lakh crore, and the average age of the entrants on this year's U30 list is 28.</p>.Five startups cross $1 billion valuation mark in H1 2026, says Tracxn.<p>Also, Bengaluru leads this year’s list with 21 entrants, up from just 7 in 2025. Karnataka ranks first in the state rankings with 22 entrants, adding 12 new entrepreneurs. Anjali Sardana (23), founder of Pronto and Shreya Mittal (23), founder of Cava Athleisure, are the youngest women featured in this year’s U30 cohort. Maharashtra ranks second with 18 entrants, three fewer than last year.</p><p>Naman Pushp, 21, from Airbound, Kaivalya Vohra, 23, from Zepto, and Shreya Mittal, 23, from Cava Athleisure are among the top 10 youngest entrepreneurs featured in the U30 list who are based in Bengaluru.</p><p>DeepTech and HardTech sectors account for 1 in 4 entrants on this year's list, represented by 27 founders across AI & ML (8), EV & Auto Components (7), SpaceTech (6), Aerospace & Defence (4) and Cybersecurity (2). At just 20 years old, Onkar Singh Batra of Apolink, a SpaceTech startup and Dhravya Shah of Supermemory, an AI startup, are the youngest entrants this year.</p><p>Apurva Sahijwani, MD & CEO, Avendus Wealth Management, said, "What makes this cohort particularly interesting is the diversity of entrepreneurial journeys it represents. The list features founders from a wider range of geographies, with 40 hailing from non-metro cities. At the same time, Bengaluru has strengthened its position as a leading hub for young entrepreneurs, with representation increasing threefold over the past year."</p>.Bengaluru ranks 15th globally among top 40 startup ecosystems.<p>Interestingly, one in four entrepreneurs comes from a DeepTech or HardTech venture. AI and Machine Learning is one of the most represented sectors in this year's U30 cohort. "With 8 leaders in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning alone, this generation is developing technologies that could influence future industry development of global innovation. They are addressing new categories of problems: Companies like Composio, Wispr AI and Klarity are going after entirely new paradigms of how we integrate AI tools, dictate thoughts and process financial data," Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder & Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said.</p><p>Zepto is the most funded startup on this year’s list, having raised $2.3 billion to date. FinTech company BharatPe follows with $650 million, while Clean Mobility player Simple Energy ranks third with $99 million.</p>