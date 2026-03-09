Menu
Bengaluru: Reservation for 369 GBA wards out; 84 wards see changes

Eighty-four wards have undergone changes in reservation quota, a critical part of the elections that can make or break the political future of candidates aspiring to contest the upcoming polls.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 22:52 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 22:52 IST
