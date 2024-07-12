Bengaluru woman shares 'harrowing' Ola experience, city police reacts

A Bengaluru resident in a thread on platform X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a "harrowing" experience that she encountered with an Ola Auto driver in the city. Her post has gone viral on social media and garnered over 358K views and even a reply from the Bengaluru Police.
Tagging the company in her post on July 10, Tanisha Mallya shared that she had booked an Ola Auto that showed a fare range of Rs 347-356 for 25 km. Upon reaching her destination, Tanisha wrote that the driver was "adamant" that she pay him at least Rs 470 because "he had supposedly driven over 45km."
Tanisha added that when she stood her ground and said that she would pay what the app showed on both his and her phones (Rs 356), the auto driver started shouting at her as he claimed that Ola should not show such a low price.
Fighting back, Tanisha told the driver that he instead of getting into an altercation with her, he should take the matter up with Ola instead. However, unconvinced with her suggestion, the driver got out of the vehicle and stated hurling abuses at her.
Moreover, Tanisha added that the driver asked her to get back in the auto so that he could "leave me where he picked me up" and that she should raise the matter with the customer support if she did not want to pay him Rs 470.
When Tanisha tried to walk into her apartment gate after paying the driver Rs 356, he allegedly started creating a scene on the street. When her father came to help and she narrated that the driver had been abusing her, the latter started "screaming" claiming that she was lying.
"This a deeply shocking situation & I have not been able to get any support from @Olacabs so far, not even a chance to speak to their customer care," she wrote in the thread.
Acknowledging that she was lucky because she could speak in Kannada, Tanisha wondered what the other women in this "uncomfortable situation" would have done.
Later, on July 11 Tanisha updated on the same thread that she had received a call from Ola support that morning and they assured that they had taken necessary measures in the matter.
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police also responded on her thread asking her to share her specific area details and contact number via DM.
Published 12 July 2024, 08:30 IST