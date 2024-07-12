Bengaluru woman shares 'harrowing' Ola experience, city police reacts

When Tanisha tried to walk into her apartment gate after paying the driver Rs 356, he allegedly started creating a scene on the street. When her father came to help and she narrated that the driver had been abusing her, the latter started "screaming" claiming that she was lying.

"This a deeply shocking situation & I have not been able to get any support from @Olacabs so far, not even a chance to speak to their customer care," she wrote in the thread.

Acknowledging that she was lucky because she could speak in Kannada, Tanisha wondered what the other women in this "uncomfortable situation" would have done.

Later, on July 11 Tanisha updated on the same thread that she had received a call from Ola support that morning and they assured that they had taken necessary measures in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police also responded on her thread asking her to share her specific area details and contact number via DM.