<p>Bengaluru: Amid disruptions in the supply of commercial gas cylinders, residents across the city have raised concerns about the growing shortage of domestic gas cylinders. </p>.<p>Some accused gas agencies of diverting domestic stock to commercial enterprises for twice or even thrice the amount. After 12 hours of unsuccessful attempts to call her HP Gas agency on Tuesday, Anubha Gupta from Whitefield logged on to the app and found she had been blocked from placing an order. </p>.<p>“When I tried booking on the app, I got a message that since I already received a cylinder in the last 2 weeks, I will no longer be able to book another one. But that was false as I hadn’t booked any. When I checked my history on the app, I was shocked to find that 7 cylinders had been booked in my name recently,” she told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Bookings surge for domestic gas cylinders in Bengaluru.<p>Akash Das of Bommasandra, said after he was able to book a Bharat Gas cylinder after many unsuccessful attempts on Mar 11, he received a message on Mar 12 saying that the cylinder had been successfully delivered. However, he never received the cylinder.</p>.<p>“I’ve been trying to contact the agency since morning, but no luck,” he added. </p>.<p>Residents in Kanakapura Road, Gunjur, Bannerghatta Road, Banashankari, Rajajinagar and Okalipuram raised complaints about all communication channels to their respective Indane gas agencies being unavailable for over 48 hours, forcing many to opt for black market options, with costs ranging between Rs 1,600 and Rs 3,000. </p>.<p>“When you book HP gas, they send you a message that it is likely to be delivered within a stipulated time. At my home, we usually receive it within 72 hours. But when we booked on Monday, we did not receive the message on expected delivery date. Our local agency has switched off all points of contact,” said Rajeev V, a Hebbal resident. </p>