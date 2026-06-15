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Bengaluru residents in Pai Layout protest civic neglect, demand immediate action

Participants carried placards reading 'We Want Safe Roads'.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:59 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 20:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

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