Bengaluru residents in Pai Layout protest civic neglect, demand immediate action

<p>Bengaluru: Residents of Pai Layout near Tin Factory Junction took to the streets on Sunday, demanding immediate action from civic authorities on poor roads, clogged drains and garbage collection.</p>.<p>The march, organised by the Pai Layout Residents Welfare Association (PLRWA), drew over 100 residents, including working professionals, senior citizens, children, and women.</p>.<p>Participants carried placards reading "We Want Safe Roads".</p>.<p><strong>Five demands</strong> </p>.<p>The association listed five demands: desilting of drains, cleaning and vent-widening of the stormwater drain beneath the railway underbridge, asphalting of pothole-riddled roads, removal of footpath encroachments, and regular door-to-door garbage collection.</p>.<p>The locality houses over 5,000 residents across 68 apartment complexes and around 200 independent houses.</p>.<p>"We are a law-abiding neighbourhood paying substantial income tax and property tax year after year. Yet, basic urban infrastructure is being denied to us," said NH Subramanian, Secretary, PLRWA.</p>.<p>"We have made countless formal representations to the civic body over the months, but ground action has been none. We called this year's situation IPL, short for Inaction, Promises and Lapses. This cannot continue and we will keep staging protests until permanent redressal is achieved."</p>.<p><strong>Immediate action</strong> </p>.<p>Following the march, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao contacted the PLRWA leadership and deputed Sudha, Joint Commissioner, KR Puram Zone, to the spot.</p>.<p>She held an emergency review meeting with PLRWA members and residents, inspected the choked stormwater drain and dilapidated roads, and assured the community that action on the five demands would be initiated within the week.</p>