Bengaluru residents remember trees lost to rains

<p>In a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">city</a> where trees are increasingly seen as obstacles to infrastructure projects or a nuisance for shedding leaves into a neighbour’s compound, some people view them as companions. And when a beloved patch of green disappears, they say it takes with it small routines and a sense of comfort.</p>.<p>Bengalureans speak to <em>Metrolife</em> about losing their favourite trees in the recent spate of heavy rain. Some hugged the remaining stump to bid it goodbye; some took home fallen buds as keepsakes.</p>.Rains persist as monsoon intensifies in Karnataka.<p><strong>‘Witness to my life’</strong></p>.<p>For Swapnesh Samaiya, evening walks have not felt the same since the rains knocked down a frangipani tree inside his apartment complex in Yeshwanthpur. Its fragrant white flowers were a daily source of delight. The game design faculty member would twirl fallen blooms between his fingers or tuck them behind his ears.</p>.<p>His college campus in Gandhinagar had a similar tree, and its familiar scent would transport him back to his younger days. Now, he is developing a game inspired by the fallen tree and another tree, “possibly an Arjuna”, growing outside his balcony. It will explore themes of loneliness, identity and urban apathy. “I am new to the city. I don’t know many people here. But these trees witness my daily life, my joys and struggles,” he says.</p>.<p><strong>‘Emptiness hits hard’</strong></p>.<p>During a morning jog, Lalitha Devi found the Jamaican cherry tree inside her gated society in Whitefield reduced to a stump. “When you see something so full of life every day and it’s suddenly gone, the emptiness hits hard,” says the lawyer. She used to feed cats that took shelter under it, and loved watching birds peck at its bright red fruit.</p>.<p>In spring, the Moulmein rosewood growing behind H Soumya’s home in Ramamurthy Nagar would form a curtain of purple-pink blooms. The drooping flowers, buzzing with bees, butterflies and tiny birds, drew her to nature photography. She has now lost five of these eight trees to the downpour. “They grow back fast, so I am hoping the space will fill up again,” says the 22-year-old.</p>.<p>For Aditi Parthasarthy’s mother, a silver oak in front of their apartment in HAL 2nd Stage was a muse for her poems. The tree, which snapped recently, had been there even before Aditi was born 20 years ago. “It used to give us a sense of privacy. Now our lives feel different, a little ‘exposed’. The view from our balcony is now of houses and bikes parked where the tree stood,” says the law student.</p>.<p><strong>Price of concretisation?</strong></p>.<p>A fig tree outside Vinod Kartavya’s house in Sampangi Rama Nagar fell four days ago. As a child, he played hide-and-seek behind it, used it as a cricket wicket, and tied ropes to its branches to make a swing. His family used to wake up to the chirping of sparrows, pigeons and parrots in its canopy. Now, the lane has just one tree, a golden trumpet, down from the 20 he remembers from childhood. The 42-year-old social activist wonders what will be left behind for the next generation to see.</p>.<p>He believes a lack of regular monitoring and the concretisation of roads, which may weaken roots, have contributed to some tree falls. Others like Kavita Udasi regard change as part of life. She lost a “large tree with nice orange flowers” that rose beside her apartment in Basaveshwara Nagar. </p>