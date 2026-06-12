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Bengaluru residents remember trees lost to rains

Bengalureans speak to Metrolife about losing their favourite trees in the recent spate of heavy rain.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 22:13 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 22:13 IST
rainsBengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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