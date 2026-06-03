Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru residents seek D K Shivakumar's intervention on 'discriminatory' waste fee

Under the current framework, independent houses pay between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,800 annually depending on built-up area. The fee is collected along with property tax and does not attract GST.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 21:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us