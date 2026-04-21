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Bengaluru: Resist US pressure to import genetically modified crops, say activists to Centre

The Coalition for GM-Free India urged the Centre to resist attempts by the United States to push GM products into the Indian market.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 21:37 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 21:37 IST
United StatesBengaluruBengaluru newsCrop

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