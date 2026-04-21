<p>Activists have expressed serious concern over alleged pressure from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> government on India to import genetically modified (GM) maize in the form of dried distillers' grain solids (DDGS) and GM soybean oil.</p>.<p>In a letter to seven Union ministers on Monday, the Coalition for GM-Free India urged the Centre to resist attempts by the United States to push GM products into the Indian market.</p>.<p>"It is wrongly portrayed that American soybean oil and DDGS derived from GM maize do not contain GM material,” said Sridhar Radhakrishnan of the coalition, citing tests that indicate the presence of GM content in soybean oil and highly processed maize products.</p>.'Aatmanirbhar or America-nirbhar?': Congress fires more shots at Modi govt over trade deal with US.<p><strong>'Retain tariffs'</strong></p>.<p>The organisation also warned that removing import tariffs could flood the Indian market with cottonseed oil from the United States.</p>.<p>"The Supreme Court of India’s Technical Expert Committee has highlighted significant risks associated with GM cotton consumption in animals. Preventing GM imports is a legitimate and responsible scientific and policy stance to safeguard farmers and consumers,” the letter stated.</p>.<p>Addressed to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and others, the letter further argued that permitting such imports would amount to a “backdoor entry” of GM food into India.</p>