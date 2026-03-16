<p>Social media has been ablaze with memes, people sharing similar experiences, and now hotels charging higher prices due to the ongoing LPG supply crisis. Recently, a user on X shared a picture of a restaurant bill charging for "gas crisis".</p><p>A user on X posted, "Gas crisis charge" on a lemonade at a restaurant in Bengaluru. </p><p>The person had ordered two mint lemonade, Rs 179 each in Theo Cafe. Along with CGST, SGST, the restaurant included Gas Crisis Charge of 5 per cent, which is Rs 17. </p>.LPG crisis: Hoteliers say 25 eateries shut in Bengaluru; more may close if supply isn’t restored in 2 days.<p>The post has garnered attention on social media and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Next what? Bangalore charging for change in weather," a user commented. </p><p>Another user commented, "Gas pe garam karenge kya nimbu (Will they heat the lemon on gas)."</p><p>"Lemonade is made on Gas??? India is different level of scam," commented a third. </p><p>"Why would you buy a lemonade!! Lol.. make it at home," commented a fourth.</p>.<p>Bengaluru hoteliers and street food vendors are scrambling to find alternatives, with the supply chain disruption continuing due to the West Asia crisis. </p><p>The crisis has jacked up costs, with hotels hiking prices of food items between Rs 5 to Rs 20. They cite higher operating costs and paying higher costs for commercial LPG cylinders on the black market, where a unit costs Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.</p><p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>