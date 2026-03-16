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Bengaluru restaurant adds 'Gas crisis charge' for lemonade amid LPG supply crisis; netizens react

The person had ordered two mint lemonade, Rs 179 each. Along with CGST, SGST, the restaurant included Gas Crisis Charge of 5 per cent, which is Rs 17.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 05:39 IST
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