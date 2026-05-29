<p>This sports-packed weekend, if you’re planning to raise a toast over goals and sixes, Bengaluru has got your back. Across the city, several resto-bars are hosting<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/ipl-2026-screens-sixes-and-sips-how-live-screenings-are-setting-the-vibe-for-cricket-lovers-3998601"> live screenings </a>of some of the most anticipated football and cricket finals, much to the delight of sports enthusiasts.</p><p>If a house party isn’t your thing and you’d rather soak in the electrifying atmosphere of fans cheering, chanting, and screaming in support of their favourite players while watching the action unfold on the big screen,, here are some spots in Namma Bengaluru to catch the UEFA Champions League final and chant “Ee Sala Cup Namde” while hoping for an RCB victory once again.</p><p><strong>UEFA Champions League LIVE match screenings in Bengaluru</strong></p>.<p>In the football fervour this Saturday, May 30, head to a bar near you, crack open a beer, and keep track of the nail-biting clash between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/premier-league-the-22-year-wait-is-over-as-arsenal-are-crowned-champions-newsalert-4009276">Arsenal </a>and PSG. If you already have a go-to adda, nothing like it — but if not, we’ve got you covered.</p><p>You can catch the game with your friends, family, or colleagues at places like Sector 144 - JP Nagar, where you can sip on their newest Michael Jackson-inspired brews, or at ICB Indian Craft Brewery for craft beers paired with tasty pizzas.</p><p>For those looking for the ultimate stadium-like screening experience filled with cheers, chants, and high-energy vibes, Underdoggs is a solid pick. Meanwhile, The Watsons Pub is ideal for Gen Z crowds wanting Instagram-worthy cocktails alongside the match-night atmosphere.</p><p>And of course, there’s Yeda Republic, a popular Bengaluru hangout known for its lip-smacking starters and lively vibe.</p>.IPL 2026 | Screens, sixes and sips: How live screenings are setting the vibe for cricket lovers.<p><strong>IPL final LIVE match screenings in Bengaluru</strong></p>.<p>The cricket season calls for sipping shots over sixes and grabbing a plate of nachos or desi chakna over crucial wickets. People may walk into a bar solo or with their own close circles, only to later end up cheering and celebrating together with fellow enthusiasts across other tables.</p><p>If your friends have put you in charge of planning the perfect <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-rcbs-golden-oldies-at-forefront-of-champions-dream-run-4019885">IPL final night</a> and you’re hunting for spots that will earn you praise later for the vibe, food, and match-day energy, here are some options to choose from in Bengaluru.</p><p>Looking for a budget-friendly spot that still gets the mood right, Chin Lung could be your pick. </p><p>If a breezy outdoor setting with stadium-like energy sounds ideal for match night, head to Maize and Malt for a relaxed screening atmosphere.</p><p>At Amoeba Sports Bar, the cricket <em>keeda</em> truly comes alive from the toss to the final over. </p><p>And if a special cricket-themed menu makes the match viewing experience even more exciting for you, book a table at Social, Gladia Brewery & Kitchen, Oasis Brewery, or Tropika Brewery & Co.</p>