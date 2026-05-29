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Bengaluru: Resto bars to enjoy UEFA Champions League, IPL final LIVE screenings

If you already have a go-to adda, nothing like it — but if not, we’ve got you covered.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 05:40 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 05:40 IST
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