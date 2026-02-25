<p>Bengaluru: A retired BBMP chief engineer was found hanging in his home in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/koramangala">Koramangala</a> 4th Block, South <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>, on Wednesday morning. </p><p>At 11.45 am, R L Parameshwaraiah (63), went to the first floor of his duplex house and allegedly hanged himself. His wife Mahalakshmi later discovered the body and screamed for help when the neighbours rushed in to help and called the police. </p><p>A one-page death note purportedly found at the scene stated that no one should be held responsible for his death and that he took the step due to personal reasons. </p><p>Based on a complaint by Mahalakshmi, Koramangala police registered a case of unnatural death and launched investigations. </p>.Man found dead in Central Bengaluru; suicide suspected.<p>A police officer said two of the couple's sons live abroad and that the family had not made any allegations against anyone. </p><p>On January 30, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Bengaluru, had registered an FIR against Parameshwaraiah in a corruption case. </p><p>It is said that around 15 days ago, CCB officials had even searched his residence and seized certain documents.</p><p>Parameshwaraiah had retired about three years ago after serving as chief engineer in the solid waste management division of the now-defunct Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).</p>