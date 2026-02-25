Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Retired BBMP chief engineer found hanging in Koramangala home

A one-page death note purportedly found at the scene stated that no one should be held responsible for his death and that he took the step due to personal reasons.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 17:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsBengaluruSuicideBBMPKoramangala

Follow us on :

Follow Us