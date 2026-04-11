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Bengaluru: Revamped HAL museum opens doors on April 13

Established in 2001, the museum is considered India’s first aerospace museum.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 20:34 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 20:34 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsHAL

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