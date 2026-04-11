<p>The HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum on Old Airport Road will reopen to the public on April 13 after undergoing extensive modernisation, with new immersive installations and upgraded aviation exhibits.</p>.<p>The facility, operated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, was unveiled on Friday by its Chairman and Managing Director, D K Sunil, in the presence of senior officials, including directors across finance, operations, human resources, and engineering and R&D.</p>.<p>Established in 2001, the museum is considered India’s first aerospace museum.</p>.Tejas LCAs likely to fly again from next week after regulatory checks, HAL's pending tests delay delivery of advanced jets.<p>The latest upgrade shifts its focus from a conventional display of aircraft and artefacts to a more interactive format, incorporating digital and experiential elements.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Interesting exhibits</p>.<p>Among the additions is a life-size replica of the Hindustan Turbo Fan Engine (HTFE-25) and a 3D anamorphic runway installation featuring aircraft such as Prachand and Tejas. The indoor section also includes kinetic displays and a hologram fan installation.</p>.<p>A central attraction is ‘Wings of Bharat’, a multi-sensory show housed in a hangar-like space, which presents the company’s contributions to the aerospace sector. A holobox installation introduces a holographic avatar that guides visitors through the organisation’s milestones.</p>.<p>The museum also features 3D models of aircraft and systems across fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and space platforms, alongside archival material presented through digital interfaces. A Dhruv helicopter cockpit simulator has been added as part of the interactive experience.</p>.<p>The remodelled museum space also includes a dedicated children’s zone, featuring learning tools such as model-building stations, quizzes, and augmented reality features.</p>.<p>Additionally, the outdoor aircraft park continues to display platforms including the HF-24 Marut, MiG-21, and Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. The museum will remain open daily from 9 am <br />to 4.30 pm.</p>