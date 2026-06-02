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Bengaluru: Rice-laden lorry overturns near Hebbal skywalk; hits traffic for 3 hours

The lorry, bearing Andhra Pradesh registration AP 02 TE 5889 and carrying 30 tonnes of rice from Anantapur, struck a road divider and overturned around 5 am.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 19:49 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 19:49 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsHebbal

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