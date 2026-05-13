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Bengaluru: Ride app auto fares climb nearly 40% above regular rates

Many commuters said app-based auto fares are now 30 to 40% higher than regular rates.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 21:50 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaAuto fare

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