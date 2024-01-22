Bengaluru rides high on saffron for Ram temple consecration

Bengaluru: Ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Monday, many parts of Bengaluru are adorned with saffron flags and flexes of Ram. Temples will host special religious programmes, including Gau Puja (cow worship) and pujas dedicated to Ram. Additionally, Hindu religious groups like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), in collaboration with temple administrators, have installed LED screens for community viewing of the event.