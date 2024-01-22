Bengaluru rides high on saffron for Ram temple consecration

Bengaluru: Ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Monday, many parts of Bengaluru are adorned with saffron flags and flexes of Ram. Temples will host special religious programmes, including Gau Puja (cow worship) and pujas dedicated to Ram. Additionally, Hindu religious groups like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), in collaboration with temple administrators, have installed LED screens for community viewing of the event.
BJP leader BY Yediyurappa and his son, BY Vijayendra, will participate in the celebrations, attending events at Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Banaswadi and the Ramataraka Mahayaga in Mahalakshmi Layout, respectively.
A temple in Padmanabhanagar will host Bala Rama Utsava, where children will be dressed up as Ram.
Bengaluru is bathed in a sea of saffron hues celebrating consecration of Ram’s idol. Many devotees are also embracing the spirit by dressing up as Hanuman a favorite and devoted companion of Lord Ram.
DH Photo
Additionally, street vendors have been selling saffron flags featuring ‘Jai Shri Ram’ tags, along with other accessories like caps and ribbons.
Rajesh Padmar, a member of the RSS, said that the live streaming of the consecration ceremony on LED screens across several temples would begin at 9 am.
“At least one temple in every ward across the state has installed an LED screen for the community to view the celebratory moment,” he said.
He added that short films and documentaries on the history of the Ayodhya movement would also be screened.
Moreover, right-wing groups will host Deepotsava in larger temples around the city.
