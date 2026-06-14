Bengaluru: RISE Conclave 2026 puts research, industry collaboration in focus

<p>The sixth edition of the Research, Industry, Start-up and Entrepreneurship (RISE) Conclave 2026 was inaugurated on Saturday, turning Bengaluru into a meeting point for scientists, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers from across the country.</p>.<p>The two-day conclave, themed ‘Innovation & Entrepreneurship Driven Growth for Viksit Bharat 2047’, is being hosted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology. It will conclude on June 14.</p>.CFTRI to showcase success stories of 30 innovations at RISE Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru.<p>The inaugural sessions focused on a recurring concern within India’s innovation ecosystem: translating scientific research into deployable technologies and commercially viable products. Speakers highlighted the need for closer collaboration among academia, research laboratories and industry to address real-world challenges and accelerate technology adoption.</p>.<p>A panel on science communication examined the role of the media and public engagement in making scientific research accessible and relevant to society.</p>.<p>The event also featured discussions on aerospace technologies. One of the sessions explored opportunities for collaboration among research institutions, industry and government agencies in the aerospace sector. Representatives from CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), ISRO, Larsen & Toubro Defence and Tata Advanced Systems deliberated on how partnerships could help address technological challenges and strengthen domestic aerospace capabilities. Another discussion focused on ‘Building the Next Generation Start-ups in Aerospace’.</p>.<p><strong>Focus on start-ups</strong></p>.<p>A dedicated session was also scheduled to examine how start-ups can leverage patented technologies developed by public research institutions. The conclave was formally inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, who also released an NAL patent portfolio to support the commercialisation of start-ups.</p>.<p>Speaking at the inaugural event about the planned push for start-ups, the minister said, “When we talk about the overall growth of the country, of the overall economy, no government anywhere in the world can provide a job to each and every individual… What else then? That’s where these avenues come in. That’s when we turn to start-ups. In just about 10 years, if we could generate 24-25 lakh jobs out of these start-ups, it is clear that there is some meaning to this.”</p>.<p>The minister also highlighted the role of start-ups in keeping pace with global trends and achieving international benchmarks.</p>.<p>He also inaugurated a start-up, science and technology exhibition featuring about 50 companies from across the country. The exhibition was a major highlight of the conclave, with companies showcasing innovations in aerospace, food technology, AI and data science.</p>.<p>As part of the conclave, CSIR also signed multiple MoUs.</p>