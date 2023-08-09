Bengaluru: Road rage incident caught on dash cam, 2 arrested

On August 5, a couple was travelling towards Madhuram near Ramagondanahalli from Whitefield. During their journey, two men riding a Yamaha R15 tried to overtake the couple’s car several times.

Furious, they intercepted the car twice. The third time, they hurled abuses at the couple and tried to force them to get out of the vehicle.

They attempted to break the side window of the car. The duo fled the scene when people began to gather.

The whole encounter was recorded on a camera installed on the dashboard of the car.

The video was later shared by the couple on social media and it went viral. This video acted as strong evidence and helped the police nab the culprits in no time.

Whitefield police identified the duo and arrested them. Police have also urged people to install dash cameras as it helps in such encounters.