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Bengaluru: Robotic tech detects pipeline leaks at nearly 400 locations in 6 months

By deploying robotic units directly into underground networks, the board surveyed over 32 kilometres of infrastructure and identified critical faults without digging up roads.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 21:03 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka

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