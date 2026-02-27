<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death by a group of men in front of his mother in Sampigehalli police station limits on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>The attack is suspected to be over old enmity.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Pavan Kumar (28), a rowdy-sheeter from the DJ Halli police station limits. He was running a bakery in Rajanukunte and residing at Amara Jyothi Layout in Thanisandra with his parents.</p>.Four arrested in rowdy murder case; manhunt on for others in Bengaluru.<p>A senior police officer said the incident took place around 9 pm. A group of unidentified men arrived on three motorcycles wearing helmets and followed Pavan, who was about to park his two-wheeler near his house.</p>.<p>“The gang attacked him with lethal weapons,” the officer said.</p>.<p>Pavan’s mother Komala Devaraj witnessed the incident and pleaded with the attackers to leave him.</p>.<p>After confirming his death, the gang fled. The Sampigehalli police was alerted. The body was shifted for postmortem following a spot inspection.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint from Komala, the Sampigehalli police have registered a case of murder. A special team has been formed to trace the suspects.</p>.<p>Police said Pavan was involved in three criminal cases, including a murder in 2023. He had started the bakery recently.</p>