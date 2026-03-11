<p>Bengaluru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 51 children under 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' in the South Western Railway (SWR) jurisdiction in February.</p>.<p>The force also recovered and returned passengers' lost belongings worth Rs 44.8 lakh, arrested three individuals, and seized narcotics worth Rs 2.71 lakh.</p>.<p>Additionally, tickets worth Rs 1.75 lakh were seized under 'Operation Uplabdh' to tackle illegal ticket touting.</p>.<p>Under 'Operation Nanhe Farishte', the RPF reunited 51 children — 39 boys and 12 girls — with their families. These children had been separated from their families for various reasons.</p>.Mangaluru: RPF seizes 201 used mobile phones worth Rs 10 lakh from \nJamnagar -Tirunelveli Junction Express.<p>Under 'Operation Dignity', the RPF rescued an elderly woman and handed her over to her family.</p>.<p>Under the 'Meri Saheli' initiative, RPF personnel ensured safe travel for single and unaccompanied female passengers. Their seat and berth details were shared with station RPF teams for real-time monitoring and assistance, and feedback was collected at destination stations. A total of 32 trains are covered under this initiative.</p>.<p>Under 'Operation Uplabdh' to curb black-marketing of train tickets, RPF personnel conducted checks at travel agencies and other locations across Karnataka and Goa. They arrested 23 touts in 23 cases under Section 143 of the Railways Act. A total of 48 live tickets valued at Rs 77,804 and 65 used tickets worth Rs 97,496 were seized.</p>.<p>Under 'Operation Satark', the RPF recovered 142 liquor bottles worth Rs 63,346 and handed them over to the Excise Department.</p>.<p>Under 'Operation Narco', 57 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2.71 lakh was seized and three suspects were arrested. The contraband was later handed over to the GRP and excise authorities for further action.</p>.<p>RPF personnel also recovered passengers’ misplaced or items left behind such as laptops, mobile phones and ornaments worth Rs 44.8 lakh and returned them to their rightful owners.</p>.<p>About 95 RPF personnel escorted an average of 32–35 express and special trains per day across the SWR zone.</p>.<p>Under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, the RPF registered cases against seven offenders and recovered stolen railway property worth Rs 38,458.</p>