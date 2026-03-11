Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: RPF rescues runaway children; cracks down on ticket touting, seizes drugs

Additionally, tickets worth Rs 1.75 lakh were seized under 'Operation Uplabdh' to tackle illegal ticket touting.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 21:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 21:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRailway Protection ForceSouth Western Railway

Follow us on :

Follow Us