Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Rs 24 cr digital arrest case: Suspects found involved in another fraud

The suspects had masqueraded as high-ranking officials from the CBI and ED.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 16:14 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us