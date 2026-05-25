<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-digital-arrest-six-arrested-for-cheating-elderly-woman-of-rs-24-crore-4014500">arrested suspects</a> in the Rs 24 crore digital arrest case in Bengaluru were also involved in another similar fraud in Belagavi where the victim lost Rs 15 crore, as per the Karnataka Cyber Command Unit (CCU). </p><p>"Palak Bhai Patel and Amit Narendra Patel from Ahmedabad, Gujarat are reportedly connected to another Rs 15 crore digital arrest fraud pertaining to CCPS, Belagavi City. The details of these persons have been intimated to the Belagavi CCPS and they have obtained Body Warrant and these accused persons are currently in the custody of Belagavi CCPS," the CCU said in a statement on Monday. </p>.CBI set to launch AI chatbot 'Abhay' to protect citizens from digital arrest.<p>Another arrested suspect, Sivagnanam from Erode, is found to be involved in four other cyber fraud cases and Akkach Mallick from Mumbai in three cyber frauds. In addition to the recovery of Rs 1.46 crore, another Rs 1.40 crore are under recovery, the CCU said. </p><p>The CCU on Sunday had announced the arrest of six interstate suspects who had cheated a retired teacher, 74, in east Bengaluru of Rs 24 crore after holding her under 'digital arrest'. </p><p>The suspects had masqueraded as high-ranking officials from the CBI and ED and accused the woman of being involved in illegal activities. Under duress, the woman transferred Rs 24 crore to 23 mule bank accounts. </p><p>Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police, Cyber Command, Karnataka, was overseeing the investigations. </p>