<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/in-maiden-budget-bengaluru-north-city-corporation-prioritises-infra-welfare-3947604">Bengaluru North City Corporation</a> (BNCC) officials have filed a complaint against an unknown individual for verbally abusing staff on census duty.</p>.<p>According to a statement by the corporation, on April 20, Veena, an enumerator assigned to Ward Number 43, visited Peri Monarch Apartment near Sultanpalya Main Road, RT Nagar, to collect census information. However, the resident refused to provide the required details.</p>.<p>“Subsequently, on April 25, during verification, Rashmi R, Supervisor (Circle 2), visited the location and sought the necessary census information. The resident not only refused to cooperate but also obstructed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/census-work-slows-down-as-6000-enumerators-skip-duty-in-bengaluru-3976237">census work</a> and verbally abused the female staff using inappropriate language,” the BNCC statement said.</p>.Bengaluru corporations gear up for Census work; urge citizens to self-enumerate.<p>The BNCC officials have now registered a case against the individual under Section 11(1) of the Census Act, 1948, and Sections 223 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar appealed to the public to cooperate with enumerators and provide accurate information, as it is the legal duty of every citizen.</p>.<p>“Census work is a matter of national importance, and obstructing officials in the discharge of their duties is a punishable offence. Strict legal action will be taken against such acts,” he said.</p>