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Bengaluru RT Nagar resident booked for verbally abusing census staff

The BNCC officials have now registered a case against the individual under Section 11(1) of the Census Act, 1948, and Sections 223 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 23:53 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCensus

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