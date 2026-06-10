Bengaluru’s backyard mango economy

<p>Poorvi Sanath</p> <p>My grandmother has been feuding with her neighbour over fallen mango leaves for as long as I can remember. Her mango tree, a birthday gift from friends 35 years ago, stretches over his terrace, scattering leaves and debris that he considers a daily nuisance. She has repeatedly been forced to trim it, yet every summer, bags of sweet mallika mangoes still find their way to my home.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The dispute feels like a microcosm of Bengaluru itself. In a city where mangoes can be delivered in minutes by riders racing against the clock, even raking leaves can seem an inconvenience. Yet many Bengalureans still find the time and heart to share fruit grown in their own backyards.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Every summer, a room in Raghunath Yadake’s Basavanagudi home is filled with hay to welcome mangoes from a tree he nurtured from a discarded seed. The tree yields around 600 fruits each season, though the family deliberately leaves some behind for parakeets, bats, squirrels and monkeys. The rest are exchanged for jackfruits and grapefruits from neighbours or transformed into countless mango dishes. “It’s like a festival,” says one of his family members, Madhuri Sastry. This year, however, the tree was heavily trimmed after complaints from neighbours, leaving both the family and the wildlife without their annual bounty.</p>.Unlocking the mango economy.<p class="bodytext">On his farm in Kaggalipura, Arjun Sundar Raju grows Badami, totapuri, raspuri, neelam and Banganapalli mangoes. None are sold. They are shared among relatives or exchanged for vegetables and pomegranates. He describes it as an “old-school mindset” where money recedes into the background. While he acknowledges the privilege of owning farmland, he finds greater joy in harvesting and sharing than in selling.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For Rupalini Sastry, mango trees are repositories of memory. In her community near the airport, mangoes are distributed among neighbours while children sneak fruits from the branches overhead. “The trees give them a childhood,” she says. Elsewhere, on her family farm, varieties chosen by her parents continue to bear fruit long after their passing. She reminisces fondly that her mother got to taste the first of the mangoes she had planted before her passing. </p>.<p class="bodytext">As Arjun puts it, “You feel so happy about the mangoes, and you just want to share that happiness.”</p>