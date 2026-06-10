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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru’s backyard mango economy

Yet many Bengalureans still find the time and heart to share fruit grown in their own backyards.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:11 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:11 IST
BengaluruMetrolifeMangofruits

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