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Bengaluru's early aam affair

The early arrival comes even as temperatures are expected to hover between 35-37°C this week, with no rain in sight.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:35 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 01:35 IST
BengaluruMetrolife

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