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Bengaluru’s first senior choir set to make debut

Sandhya points out that the word ‘choir’ often conjures images of a church or school group that sticks to religious hymns.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 00:27 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 00:27 IST
India NewsBengaluruMusicChoir

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