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Bengaluru’s new way to tune in

The trend is driven by the post-pandemic need to slow down and to be able to touch and feel art, experts say.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:47 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:47 IST
BengaluruMusicMetrolife

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