Bengaluru’s slaughterhouse dilemma

There are no plans to install more abattoirs right now, says K V Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner (Health). Shutting down Tannery Road slaughterhouse for modernisation will lead to increased illegal slaughtering as there are no alternatives. He says people who slaughter meat illegally should go to designated slaughterhouses, or else action will be taken against them. He adds that the effluent treatment at Tannery Road is being taken care of, and water quality is checked regularly to ensure compliance.