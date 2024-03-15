Bengaluru's swimming pools splash against the odds

Academies for professionals

Swimming academies that welcome state- national- and international-level swimmers for training have borewell connections and treatment systems and claim there is no wastage of water. Despite this they are exempt from the order issued by the BWSSB. Varun Nijhawan head of the Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre (NAC) which is dedicated to professional coaching year-round explained that the pool is equipped with a state-of-the-art water recycling system that negates the need for regular water replacement and a smart water meter to prevent leaks. Deepali M K founder of the LAPS Swimming Academy assured that their private borewell which supplies water to their pool does not draw potable water. They recycle the pool water using filtration systems and check the pH levels four times a day.