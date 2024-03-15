Bengaluru's swimming pools splash against the odds

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru sizzles under the summer sun, the city’s swimming pools are diving headfirst into the season, unfazed by the looming shadow of a water crisis. These pockets of cool blue defiance are gearing up with summer camps, proving that even when the going gets tough, the tough get swimming.
Many public pool owners and coordinators DH spoke to noted that while they depended on their borewells, they claimed that this water wasn’t potable so the BWSSB order didn’t apply to them. As of now, they aren’t facing any issues and are still inviting applications for camps that cost anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,500.
An aquatic centre in Banashankari Stage II, which has a 50-metre pool that requires about 10,000 litres of water each week, occasionally uses borewell water but mostly uses recycled water and chemicals to keep the water clean.
Lata Mohan, 55, the owner of the centre, noted that the pool was functional but expressed concern. “I am anxious and concerned about the future since this is the only season for the swimming pool,” she said. Similarly, a public pool in BTM Layout 1st stage is taking in applications for 16-, 32- or 48-day batches, charging Rs 6,490 for 16 classes. They claimed to not have any issues with water at present.
Another such pool in Indiranagar uses water from both a borewell on its premises and a pipeline providing Cauvery water. It has organised a three-week summer camp from April 1, charging Rs 5,500 plus tax, besides regular public batches at Rs 200 per hour.
“Following the BWSSB order, we have stopped using Cauvery water but depend on our own borewell for water. It is not potable and we treat it so it shouldn’t be a problem,” said a coordinator at the centre.
The BWSSB order notes that potable water, from either borewells or tankers, cannot be used to fill swimming pools.
Meanwhile, a few apartments, including one each in Vijaynagar and JP Nagar, have shut their pools due to the water crisis.
A condominium complex in Yelahanka, with both an indoor and outdoor pool, has emptied the water in the pools and shut off access. “This is not the first time this has happened, it has happened in the past as well when there was a water crisis,” said a long-time resident.
Academies for professionals
Swimming academies that welcome state- national- and international-level swimmers for training have borewell connections and treatment systems and claim there is no wastage of water. Despite this they are exempt from the order issued by the BWSSB. Varun Nijhawan head of the Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre (NAC) which is dedicated to professional coaching year-round explained that the pool is equipped with a state-of-the-art water recycling system that negates the need for regular water replacement and a smart water meter to prevent leaks. Deepali M K founder of the LAPS Swimming Academy assured that their private borewell which supplies water to their pool does not draw potable water. They recycle the pool water using filtration systems and check the pH levels four times a day.