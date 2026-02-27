<p>Kannada movie buffs turned nostalgic with the re-release of Rajkumar’s 1974 movie ‘Sampattige Savaal’.</p>.<p>The film hit screens on February 20 at select theatres in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>It ran to packed houses at Prasanna theatre on Magadi Road last weekend.</p>.<p>Fans cheered as hit songs from the movie played out on the screen— ‘Yaare koogadali’, ‘Raja muddu Raja’. They also applauded the hilarious confrontation scene between Manjula and Rajkumar.</p>.LuLu Mall turns into open-air theatre as ‘Bangarada Manushya’ returns on 35mm.<p>The year 1974 is known as the golden year of Kannada cinema. The industry experienced a watershed moment with many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films that year.</p>.<p>Directed by A V Seshagiri Rao, ‘Sampattige Savaal’ was an adaptation of the play ‘Saahukara’ by B P Dhuttharagi.</p>.<p>Rajkumar plays Veerabhadra, the carefree son of a woodcutter who rebels against the village landlord. The film was released when the Left movement was gaining prominence.</p>.<p>Rajkumar’s character was seen as representing the working class.</p>.<p>“In many ways, the film gave a commercial touch to the Bandaya (protest) literary movement. ‘Sampattige Savaal’ was discussed at many Leftist forums as a communist movie that questioned authority,” says film historian K Puttaswamy.</p>.<p>Fifty two years after its release, the film made its way back to theatres in a digitally restored, technically upgraded format.</p>.<p>Elders viewed the song ‘Yaare koogaadali’ as a reflection of Rajkumar’s simplicity—he was a towering star, but he did not hesitate to ride a buffalo and sing its praises.</p>.<p>Film critic N Manu Chakravarthy says the song was a significant juxtaposition, one that validated the desi tradition, long sidelined in favour of the more formal marga tradition.</p>.<p>When the film was still in production, in a hilarious turn of events, the owner of the buffalo, eager to make a quick profit from its fame, sold it off, prompting the makers to go on in frantic search of a similar looking buffalo.</p>.<p>With the song, Rajkumar became a full fledged singer. “It led to the displacement of P B Srinivas and pushed Rajkumar as a singer. He was groomed well in Gubbi Veeranna’s theatre troupe, which had helped him develop strong voice control,” says Chakravarthy.</p>.<p>At a time when daughters-in-law in movies were characterised as vile, ‘Sampattige Savaal’ brought in the attige-maiduna (sister-in-law and brother-in-law) sentiment, says Puttaswamy, who believes that the film mainly stands on dialogues and the Rajkumar-Manjula chemistry.</p>.<p>“Manjula plays a ‘bajari’ (a tomboy and loud mouth) and she was then typecast to such roles,” he adds.</p>.<p>Chakravarthy says the film’s narrative challenged wealth, ego and the feudal system.</p>.<p>“The transformation in Manjula’s character is also interesting. The film had an interesting but familiar narrative, which follows the ‘Taming of the Shrew’ model,” he adds.</p>