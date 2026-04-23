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Bengaluru: Sanchari Cauvery cushions price rise amid tanker demand spike

Orders stood at 4,241 in January, a 22 per cent rise from December. In February, orders increased to 5,980, up 42 per cent from January. Demand stabilised in March at 4,439 orders.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:16 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBWSSBWater crisiswater tankers

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