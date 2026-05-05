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Bengaluru sanitation workers seek safeguards against scorching heat

In the letter, the association flagged concerns over the working conditions of Dalit and women sanitation workers.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 22:43 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 22:43 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBBMPsummerHeatsanitation workers

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