<p>Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Pourakarmikara Sangha has written to the Commissioner of Bengaluru Central City Corporation, urging immediate action to protect sanitation workers from the severe heat in the city.</p>.<p>In the letter, the association flagged concerns over the working conditions of Dalit and women sanitation workers. </p>.North Karnataka reels under heat as temperatures cross 44°C.<p>“They are being compelled to work under scorching heat from 6.30 am to 2.30 pm, often seven days a week without rest, and are denied national and festival holidays. Outdoor workers have no access to shelters, and these conditions pose serious risks to their health and well-being,” the letter said.</p>.<p>Further, the association demanded that the corporations immediately declare half-day work without wage cuts, and provide drinking water, ORS and buttermilk daily. Workers should also be supplied with essentials such as eyeshades, caps, umbrellas and protective gear. The association will soon submit a similar letter to the other four city corporations.</p>