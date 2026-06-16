Bengaluru: Scammers use former SBI chief's identity to dupe retiree of Rs 5.36 lakh

<p>Bengaluru: Scammers posed as retired SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, created a fake Facebook account in her name, and cheated a 72-year-old retired man from Bhuvaneshwari Nagar of Rs 5.36 lakh.</p>.<p>The victim was first contacted on Facebook about lucrative business investment opportunities. Once he shared his contact details, he received a call from the person who posed as Arundhati.</p>.Bengaluru: Scammers impersonate finance firm, cheat man of Rs 1.16 crore.<p>The scammer then added the victim to a WhatsApp group impersonating Reliance Industries. The victim was told that if he “invested” with them and did what was said, he would get triple returns in nine months, totalling Rs 60 lakh. The scammers allegedly named Mukesh Ambani to further convince him.</p>.<p>Between April 1 and May 31, the victim transferred Rs 5.36 lakh to various bank accounts and UPI IDs shared by the scammers.</p>.<p>He realised he was being cheated after he received no returns and then approached the police.</p>.<p>A case was registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further probe is underway.</p>