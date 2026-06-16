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Bengaluru: Scammers use former SBI chief's identity to dupe retiree of Rs 5.36 lakh

The victim was first contacted on Facebook about lucrative business investment opportunities.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:36 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimescam

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