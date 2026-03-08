Bengaluru school teacher booked for assaulting class 2 student who failed answering math question

<p>Bengaluru: A woman teacher at a private school in Doddanagamangala was booked for allegedly assaulting a seven-year-old boy after he failed to answer a mathematics question on Saturday.</p> <p>The incident came to light after the child’s parents noticed a bruise on the side of his face and approached the Parappana Agrahara police on March 5.</p> <p>According to the complaint, the teacher allegedly lost her cool when the Class 2 student struggled with a math problem. She reportedly slapped the child and pinched his ear with such force that it left a visible injury on his face.</p> .Assault on kid with special needs: School head, wife among four arrested.<p>The parents, shocked by the physical marks on their son, approached the police.</p><p>Following the complaint, the Parappana Agrahara police registered a case against the teacher. Police said that both parties, the parents and the teacher, were summoned to the station.</p> <p>"Both parties later reached a compromise at the station," a senior police officer stated.</p>