Bengaluru: Scientific surveillance to identify, monitor antimicrobial resistance

<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, has launched a scientific surveillance initiative to identify and monitor Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in all districts of the state. </p>.<p>The initiative aims to generate scientific data to support informed policy decisions, strengthen public health preparedness and improve long-term health outcomes for the people of Karnataka. </p>.Antimicrobial resistance killing one Indian child every nine minutes: NIMHANS experts.<p class="bodytext">Antimicrobial resistance is increasingly recognised as one of the most serious emerging public health threats globally, reducing the eﬀectiveness of antibiotics and increasing the burden of severe infections, prolonged hospitalisation, healthcare costs and preventable mortality. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Under the initiative, systematic collection and analysis of samples will be undertaken across selected surveillance sites to better understand resistance trends, emerging microbial threats and geographic variations in antimicrobial resistance. </p>.Scientists find common AMR genes in bacteria across Indian cities.<p class="bodytext">The findings will support antibiotic stewardship programmes, infection prevention strategies, and targeted public health interventions across the state. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Swethavalli Raghavan is the advisor to the state government on Antimicrobial Resistance. “India suﬀers from major gaps in real-time surveillance. Karnataka now has an opportunity to lead the country by building a scientifically rigorous, governance-integrated antimicrobial resistance surveillance ecosystem capable of informing rapid, evidence-based interventions,” she stated. </p>