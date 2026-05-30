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Bengaluru: Scientific surveillance to identify, monitor antimicrobial resistance

Antimicrobial resistance is increasingly recognised as one of the most serious emerging public health threats globally.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 23:31 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 23:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSurveillanceantimicrobial resistance

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