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Bengaluru scrap dealer’s body exhumed over murder suspicion

The man's death was initially attributed to a heart attack. He was found dead at his residence in Islampura in November 2025.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:03 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 23:03 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrime

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