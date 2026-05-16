Bengaluru scrap dealer’s body exhumed over murder suspicion

<p>Bengaluru: HAL police on Thursday exhumed the body of a 40-year-old scrap dealer and launched a fresh investigation into his death, initially attributed to a heart attack, following allegations of foul play by his family.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Imtiyaz, is survived by his wife Naseera Banu, 31, and two children.</p>.<p>Imtiyaz was found dead at his residence in Islampura in November 2025. Banu informed their relatives that he had suffered a cardiac arrest, and the body was buried in a hurry soon after.</p>.<p>Suspicion arose when Yunus, the deceased's brother, noticed unusual behaviour in Naseera in the months following the death, with none of the customary post-death rituals being observed.</p>.Bengaluru: 56-year-old man found dead in car near Electronic City; murder angle probed.<p>In a complaint filed with the HAL police on March 28, Yunus, a truck driver, alleged that Naseera was in a relationship with a man named Pasha, at whose house she worked as a domestic help, and suspected the two may have murdered Imtiyaz.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that Imtiyaz had objected to his wife continuing to work at Pasha's house, suspecting their closeness.</p>.<p>On the night before his death, Imtiyaz had returned home around 2.30 am, refused dinner and later consumed milk, given by Naseera, before going to bed. He was found dead the next morning.</p>.<p>Acting on the tahsildar's orders, police exhumed the body and sent it for postmortem examination.</p>.<p>A case of suspicious death has been registered. Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report and interrogation of the suspects, police said.</p>