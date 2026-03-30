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Bengaluru sees 20% rise in gastrointestinal issues amid rising temperatures

With the city witnessing a rise in gut-related illnesses, greater awareness around food safety and hydration is essential.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 21:39 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaHeatgut healthdigestion

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