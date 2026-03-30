<p>Bengaluru: Doctors in Bengaluru are reporting a 20% rise in gastrointestinal issues among children and adults, with some linking the trend to rising temperatures in the city.</p>.<p>Dr Girish P Veeranna, Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, said, "Seasonal weather changes are contributing to the spread of gastroenteritis among children. Seasonal changes often create favourable conditions for viral and bacterial infections affecting the gut."</p>.<p>He added that with Bengaluru witnessing a rise in gut-related illnesses, greater awareness around food safety and hydration is essential, particularly for young children who are at the highest risk.</p>.<p>Explaining why children are at higher risk, Dr Anupama NK, Senior Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, said, "There is a noticeable rise in gastroenteritis cases among children, especially those between two and five years. This is mainly due to their developing immune systems and increased exposure to germs in places like schools, daycare centres, and playgrounds."</p>.<p>Symptoms such as diarrhoea, stomach pain and dehydration are commonly reported by patients, doctors said.</p>.<p>Dr Nitin M, Consultant Pediatric and Neonatologist, said, "Mild cases are treated with ORS or similar drinks. If the frequency of symptoms increases and there is less urination, we usually administer glucose and suggest ORS. In severe cases, children are irritable, not consuming anything, have decreased activity, and their skin and tongue look pale. In such cases, the parents or caregivers should immediately consult a doctor." </p>.<p><strong>Cases in adults</strong></p>.<p>In adults, anorectal conditions such as piles, fissures and abscesses have also risen, doctors said.</p>.<p>Dr CM Parameshwara, CEO and founder of a gastroenterology institute in Bengaluru, said: "In the last two weeks, one clear trend is the rise in anorectal conditions such as piles, fissures and abscesses, largely driven by summer-related dehydration. When fluid intake drops, stools become harder, leading to straining and increasing the risk of these conditions. Irregular eating habits and low fibre intake aggravate the problem.”</p>.<p>He continued: "Separately, we are also seeing a noticeable increase in gastroenteritis cases during this period. At temperatures above 30°C, bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella multiply rapidly in cooked food if it is left unrefrigerated. Preventive care is simple but critical. Staying well hydrated, eating freshly prepared food, maintaining regular meal timings and ensuring adequate fibre intake can keep these problems at bay."</p>