<p>Bengaluru: Sadashivanagar police arrested a 45-year-old habitual offender who targeted wedding halls to steal gold ornaments worn by children, and recovered booty worth Rs 42.38 lakh.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that the accused was involved in at least 11 cases across multiple police station limits, including Sadashivanagar, Jalahalli, Vattur, Bagalagunte and Hennur.</p>.<p>Police said the accused, Babu HK alias Pulsar Babu, a resident of Andrahalli in Peenya, frequented wedding venues on Palace Road, where he identified children wearing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-jewellery">gold jewellery</a>, won their trust, and stole ornaments.</p>.Father-son duo held for Rs 80-lakh computer shop theft in Bengaluru; wore burqas to conceal identity.<p>The case came to light after a complaint was filed at the Sadashivanagar police station in May 2025, when an unknown person stole a gold pendant and a gold-plated silver chain worn by a child during a wedding.</p>.<p>Based on a tip-off, police tracked down a suspect behaving suspiciously near a wedding hall a week ago. They took him into custody and interrogated him, during which he confessed to multiple thefts at wedding venues.</p>.<p>Following his arrest, police recovered 132 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 1.20 lakh in cash, seven mobile phones, two laptops, two cars, and four two-wheelers from him.</p>