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Bengaluru: Serial wedding thief arrested, Rs 42-lakh loot recovered

Investigations revealed that the accused was involved in at least 11 cases across multiple police station limits.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 22:59 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 22:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsrobbery

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