<p>Bengaluru: Metro train services between the Deepanjalinagar and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) metro stations will remain suspended for two hours on Sunday morning, as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) undertakes maintenance work on sections of the Purple Line.</p>.<p>According to the BMRCL, train operations on the affected stretch will be temporarily halted from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday to facilitate essential maintenance work between the Attiguppe and Vijayanagar stations.</p>.Bengaluru metro services unaffected.<p>During this period, metro services will continue to operate as scheduled on the following stretches: Challaghatta to Mysuru Road, Kempegowda (Majestic) to Whitefield (Kadugodi), Madavara to Silk Institute, and RV Road to Bommasandra.</p>.<p>The BMRCL said normal services across the entire Purple Line, including the affected section between Deepanjalinagar and KSR stations, will resume from 9 am onwards.</p>