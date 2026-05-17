<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Saturday credited 11 months' salary arrears to its current officers and employees. </p>.<p>The state government has approved paying Rs 1,271.92 crore in arrears related to the 2020 salary hike for officers and employees of the four Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) for the period from January 1, 2021, to February 28, 2023, covering a total of 26 months. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For this, the government recently released Rs 450 crore, including Rs 137.24 crore to the BMTC. The BMTC on Saturday paid arrears for 11 months, from January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021, to its serving officers and employees. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Eligible officers and employees who worked during this period and have since retired, taken voluntary retirement, been dismissed, died or resigned will receive their arrears on May 21. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Officers and employees who worked during the same period and were transferred to other corporations/institutions will have their arrears transferred to the respective organisations on May 22, the BMTC said. </p>