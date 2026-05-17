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Bengaluru: Serving BMTC staff get 11 months’ arrears

The state government has approved paying Rs 1,271.92 crore in arrears related to the 2020 salary hike for officers and employees of the four Road Transport Corporations (RTCs).
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:48 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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