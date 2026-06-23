Bengaluru set for 450 km of additional white-topped roads

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) is preparing a blueprint to white-top an additional 450 km of roads across Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore.</p>.<p>Greater Bengaluru Development Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a>, who held his first review meeting with B-SMILE officials, said concrete roads offer a long-term solution to pothole-related complaints.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters, Byregowda said a kilometre of white-topped road costs around Rs 10 crore, compared to about Rs 4 crore for a bituminous road.</p>.<p>"Even though the initial investment is high, white-topped roads have a lifespan of 20 to 30 years and help reduce recurring maintenance costs. The footpaths are also better,” he said.</p>.Krishna Byre Gowda blames mismanaged metro sites for Bengaluru's 'visual disfigurement'.<p>He said that a total of 196 km of roads were white-topped in the first and second phases of the project.</p>.<p>"In the third phase, 126 km of roads were approved. So far, work on 58 km has been completed. I have instructed officials to expedite the remaining work and complete it within six months,” he said.</p>.<p>Gowda said there were no issues in releasing funds to contractors, but questioned officials about delays in execution.</p>.<p>"Roads are dug up for white-topping work and then left unattended for months. I also see construction materials being stored in a haphazard manner. This is contributing to traffic congestion. This must end,” he said.</p>.<p>On the proposed redevelopment of the Outer Ring Road stretch between KR Puram and Central Silk Board, the Byatarayanapura MLA said the Rs 450-crore project had not been shelved.</p>.<p>"The government has committed the funds. Now that metro work is underway, the project will be taken up once metro operations begin,” he said.</p>.<p>Why white-top roads where flyovers are planned?</p>.<p>During the review meeting, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda questioned B-SMILE’s rationale for white-topping roads that are part of proposed elevated road projects.</p>.<p>"When there is a plan to build a flyover, why white-top the road? Let us not waste money due to a lack of application of mind,” Gowda said, directing officials to prioritise roads that do not feature in the proposed elevated road network.</p>.<p>He also suggested merging the main carriageway and service roads along the Outer Ring Road. He argued that 7 to 8 feet of space between the service road and the main carriageway was being wasted because of poor road design.</p>.<p>“It serves no purpose, nor does it help pedestrians,” he said.</p>