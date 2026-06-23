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Bengaluru set for 450 km of additional white-topped roads

He argued that 7 to 8 feet of space between the service road and the main carriageway was being wasted because of poor road design.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 21:48 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 21:48 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKrishna Byre Gowdaroad projects

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