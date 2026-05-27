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Bengaluru: Seven women arrested for running prostitution racket from rented houses

The search operations were executed on different dates over the past week, which led to the arrest of the seven women who were accused of forcing other females into prostitution.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 11:09 IST
India NewsBengaluruIndiaKarnatakaprostitution

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