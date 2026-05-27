<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>police has arrested seven women for allegedly running a prostitution racket in different parts of the city, officials said on Wednesday. </p><p>According to police, based on local intelligence, they raided rented houses at Madduramma Layout, Srigandha Kaval, under the jurisdiction of the Kamakshipalya police station, on Temple Road, under the jurisdiction of Vidyaranyapura police station and BEML Layout, under the jurisdiction of Basaveshwara Nagar police station. </p><p>The search operations were executed on different dates over the past week, which led to the arrest of the seven women who were accused of forcing other females into prostitution. </p>.Bengaluru: Four arrested in prostitution racket; four women rescued.<p>Police also rescued five women who were pushed into soliciting prostitution. During the interrogation, the suspects confessed that, with the intention of earning more money, they used to contact men seeking prostitution services over the phone, invite them to the rented houses, and conduct prostitution activities there.</p><p>Cases have been registered against them at Kamakshipalya, Vidyaranyapura, and Basaveshwara Nagar police stations. Further investigation is ongoing.</p>